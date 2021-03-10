Police release photos from Baton Rouge bank robbery, still searching for suspect

BATON ROUGE - A bank was robbed in East Baton Rouge Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery was reported before 1 o'clock at the Citizens Bank on S Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Bricksome Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department released photos of the masked robber who fled on foot.

The suspect was described as a white male, about 5'7" or 5'8", weighing 170 to 180 pounds and with blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BRPD at (225)389-3845.