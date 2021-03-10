71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police release photos from Baton Rouge bank robbery, still searching for suspect

3 hours 23 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, March 10 2021 Mar 10, 2021 March 10, 2021 4:05 PM March 10, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A bank was robbed in East Baton Rouge Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery was reported before 1 o'clock at the Citizens Bank on S Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Bricksome Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department released photos of the masked robber who fled on foot.

The suspect was described as a white male, about 5'7" or 5'8", weighing 170 to 180 pounds and with blue eyes. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact BRPD at (225)389-3845.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days