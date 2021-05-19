Police release new details surrounding hit-and-run death of Southern student

BATON ROUGE - Police released new details describing a pair of vehicles that struck a Southern University student and left him for dead.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Q'Ryon Williams was first hit by a black 1992-1999 C1500 truck that should now be missing the driver's side headlight. Williams was struck a second time by a 204-2016 Toyota Corolla believed to be missing the front driver's side fog light.

Williams was attempting to cross Scenic Highway on April 17 after work. He was struck by two different vehicles and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Police have not yet identified the two suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 334-7867(STOP). All callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.