Latest Weather Blog
Police release new details surrounding hit-and-run death of Southern student
BATON ROUGE - Police released new details describing a pair of vehicles that struck a Southern University student and left him for dead.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Q'Ryon Williams was first hit by a black 1992-1999 C1500 truck that should now be missing the driver's side headlight. Williams was struck a second time by a 204-2016 Toyota Corolla believed to be missing the front driver's side fog light.
Williams was attempting to cross Scenic Highway on April 17 after work. He was struck by two different vehicles and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
Trending News
Police have not yet identified the two suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 334-7867(STOP). All callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prairieville homeowners still on edge as water stays high days after storm
-
State police refuse to release video from deadly arrest despite it already...
-
Wednesday's Health Report
-
Jefferson Terrace cleans up flood damage following Monday's storm
-
Disturbing video shows man trying to kidnap 11-year-old at bus stop
Sports Video
-
Catholic lacrosse feeling confident despite loss in state championship
-
Cole Kelley wins Walter Payton Award
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search