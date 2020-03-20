Police release identity of victim killed during Thursday night shooting; suspect remains at large

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a 24-year-old man was killed Thursday night, during a shooting at the Kangaroo Express Service Station, which is within the 6200 block of Plank Road.

Police have identified the victim as Reginald Jefferson of Baton Rouge.

They say Jefferson and an unidentified individual were involved in a physical altercation while inside of the service station, shortly before 8:44 p.m.

During the fight, Jefferson was shot multiple times. Police say the suspect who shot Jefferson chased a second man out of the store, and shot at him as well.

This second victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds across the street from the service station.

Jefferson died at the scene, and the second victim is expected to survive his injuries.

The shooting suspect remains at large and police ask that anyone with information relative to this case contact them immediately at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.