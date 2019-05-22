76°
Police release identity of victim in fatal motorcycle crash on Acadian Thruway at Brady Street
BATON ROUGE- One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on North Acadian east on Saturday.
The crash claimed the life of 82-year-old Leroy White.
The accident was reported around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. White was driving a 2006 Honda motorcycle when he struck a 2012 Volvo that was driven by a 34-year-old man.
Police believe the Volvo was traveling eastbound on Brady Street and failed to stop at the stop sign before attempting to cross over North Acadian.
White died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Volvo was not injured.
