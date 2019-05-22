76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police release identity of victim in fatal motorcycle crash on Acadian Thruway at Brady Street

3 weeks 3 days 14 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 April 27, 2019 5:05 PM April 27, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on North Acadian east on Saturday.

The crash claimed the life of 82-year-old Leroy White.

The accident was reported around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. White was driving a 2006 Honda motorcycle when he struck a 2012 Volvo that was driven by a 34-year-old man.

Police believe the Volvo was traveling eastbound on Brady Street and failed to stop at the stop sign before attempting to cross over North Acadian.

White died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Volvo was not injured.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days