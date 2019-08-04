88°
Police release identity of man robbed and killed on N. Donmoor Ave early Saturday

BATON ROUGE - A man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex on N. Donmoor Avenue. 

Authorities responded to the shooting just before 7:30 Saturday morning in the 800 block of N. Donmoor Avenue at Bon Carre Court at Donmoor apartment complex. 

Police arrived on scene to find 22-year-old Samuel Chocico shot to death in his apartment. A neighboring witness told investigators that she heard gunfire earlier that morning. 

Detectives learned that an unknown black male suspect reportedly forced his way into the apartment, robbed Chocico and then shot him. The suspect then fled the scene. 

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Report a Typo

