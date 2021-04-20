Latest Weather Blog
Police release ID of man found shot in car on Monday night
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in his vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds on Monday night.
According to representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department, it was around 8:45 p.m. when authorities were called to the 1000 block of Napoleon Street near Myrtle Avenue.
Upon arriving, police found 25-year-old George Stevenson in the driver’s seat of a Hyundai suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was accompanied by two male passengers, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old, who'd also been shot.
Police say Stevenson died at the crime scene. His two passengers sustained non-life threatening wounds and were treated at an area hospital.
Detectives are investigating the shooting and urge anyone with pertinent information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
