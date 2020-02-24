Police recover slew of phones, cash stolen during Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS - State police shared a photo of stolen items recovered during Mardi Gras weekend along with a warning for those planning to party through Fat Tuesday.

On Monday, Louisiana State Police showed off just some of the items law enforcement recovered from thieves during the weekend of revelry. Among the goods were seven smartphones and what appeared to be several hundred dollars in cash.

All of the items shown in the picture were said to be recovered in patrols in the French Quarter and its surrounding areas.

Police also shared the following tips to help paradegoers protect themselves from thefts.

- Limit what you carry. Pickpockets can’t steal what you don’t have. Get rid of unnecessary items and take a minimalistic approach to carrying cash and cards. Leave your valuables locked away and only bring the essentials.

- Keep wallets in your front pocket. Back pocket wallets are an easy target for thieves. A super slim wallet creates a slim profile and allows you to store valuables in your front pocket where they’re harder to steal.

- Leave nothing unattended. Unattended purses and bags make it easy for thieves to steal your valuables. Do not hang a bag or purse over the back of a chair and do not leave it behind while you walk off.

- Never pat your pocket to see if your wallet is there. This lets a criminal know the exact location of your valuables.