Police question several in NYC bombing

NEW YORK -New York police are looking for a 28-year-old man for questioning in the New York City bombing.



The NYPD identifies the man as Ahmad Khan Rahami. He's a naturalized citizen from Afghanistan. Mayor Bill de Blasio describes Rahami as possibly "armed and dangerous."



An explosion in Manhattan on Saturday injured 29 people. Gov. Andrew Cuomo had said earlier that it didn't appear to be linked to international terrorism. A pressure cooker device was also found blocks away, but it didn't explode. Authorities are trying to determine if they are connected.



A pipe bomb also exploded Saturday in a New Jersey shore town ahead of a 5K. No one was injured.



And last night, five explosive devices were found near an Elizabeth, New Jersey, train station.