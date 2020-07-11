96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police question several in NYC bombing

3 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Monday, September 19 2016 Sep 19, 2016 September 19, 2016 6:59 AM September 19, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

NEW YORK -New York police are looking for a 28-year-old man for questioning in the New York City bombing.

The NYPD identifies the man as Ahmad Khan Rahami. He's a naturalized citizen from Afghanistan. Mayor Bill de Blasio describes Rahami as possibly "armed and dangerous."

An explosion in Manhattan on Saturday injured 29 people. Gov. Andrew Cuomo had said earlier that it didn't appear to be linked to international terrorism. A pressure cooker device was also found blocks away, but it didn't explode. Authorities are trying to determine if they are connected.

A pipe bomb also exploded Saturday in a New Jersey shore town ahead of a 5K. No one was injured.

And last night, five explosive devices were found near an Elizabeth, New Jersey, train station.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days