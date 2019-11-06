Police put duo behind bars on allegations of possession of meth in the presence of a toddler

BATON ROUGE – A man and woman have been arrested for possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia in the presence of a child.

Baton Rouge Police say their narcotics division responded to a tip regarding 31-year-old Zachary Woodson when someone warned authorities that Woodson had been using and selling meth from his home while in the presence of his three-year-old child.

Detectives with the narcotics division say they followed up on the tip by conducting surveillance of Woodson’s house. Their report says they watched Woodson meet up with a woman across the street from his house and engage in what appeared to be an exchange of money for drugs.

At this point, detectives say they called out to Woodson and when he saw them, he ran into his home and locked the door.

The police report details what happened next, saying detectives kicked in Woodson’s door, entered his home and found a woman named Charlee Bolen in his living room along with Woodson’s three-year-old child. Authorities say they also discovered .5 grams of crystal meth and a glass pipe used to smoke illegal narcotics sitting on a small table in the living room.

Authorities placed Woodson and Bolen under arrest and with Woodson’s consent, they continued to search his home. The police report says though both Woodson and Bolen denied having any other drugs in the home, officials found a second glass pipe.

Officials say the two suspects denied ownership of the meth found in Woodson’s living room but admitted to smoking meth.

Bolen, 25, was charged with possession of schedule two drugs, use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Woodson was also charged with possession of schedule two drugs, use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer.