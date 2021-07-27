Latest Weather Blog
Police pursuit ends as suspect crashes in head-on collision at Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday morning, traffic along Essen Lane near the I-12 on-ramp experienced a slow down when a driver who police were trying to pull over crashed.
According to Louisiana State Police, earlier that morning, officers spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to pull the driver over.
Instead of pulling over as instructed, the driver allegedly fled. Police say the suspect engaged officers in a brief high-speed pursuit along Essen Lane that ended around 7 a.m., when the driver crashed in a head-on collision.
Traffic cameras revealed footage of at least four police units and two ambulances at the scene of the crash.
Very active crash- Essen off I-12... left lane blocked in both directions. pic.twitter.com/Xb5rEQ4d3t— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) July 27, 2021
State police say the driver of the stolen vehicle was taken to an area hospital and is in custody.
The other driver was also taken to a local hospital.
