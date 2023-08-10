87°
Latest Weather Blog
Police pursuit early Thursday morning led to crash with 3 fatalities, deputies say
FORDOCHE - A multi-parish pursuit led to a crash that left three people dead and one injured early Thursday morning.
The crash was first reported on TotalTraffic, which said a car hit a tree shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office later confirmed the crash had stemmed from a cross-parish chase. Deputies said they lost track of the vehicle during the pursuit until one of them discovered the vehicle crashed into a tree on LA-77.
The crash left three people dead, officials said. One person was also taken to a hospital.
It was unclear what incited the chase.
Trending News
Both the northbound and southbound lanes of LA-77 in Fordoche at Smith Acres Lane were blocked indefinitely.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police pursuit early Thursday morning led to crash with 3 fatalities, deputies...
-
Implosion of Tangipahoa water well will cost $686k in repairs; investigation launched...
-
Metro Council approves nearly $1 million settlement to DOTD for damage caused...
-
LSU football helps out at BR Food Bank
-
'Things should get better soon:' Pediatrician says Adderall shortage should be coming...