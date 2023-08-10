Police pursuit early Thursday morning led to crash with 3 fatalities, deputies say

FORDOCHE - A multi-parish pursuit led to a crash that left three people dead and one injured early Thursday morning.

The crash was first reported on TotalTraffic, which said a car hit a tree shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office later confirmed the crash had stemmed from a cross-parish chase. Deputies said they lost track of the vehicle during the pursuit until one of them discovered the vehicle crashed into a tree on LA-77.

The crash left three people dead, officials said. One person was also taken to a hospital.

It was unclear what incited the chase.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of LA-77 in Fordoche at Smith Acres Lane were blocked indefinitely.