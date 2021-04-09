71°
Police pursuit appears to unfold early Friday morning
ST. MARTIN PARISH - Based on footage from Louisiana's Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a suspect appeared to lead various members of law enforcement on a vehicular police pursuit early Friday morning, before 5 a.m.
Though authorities have yet to confirm details related to the April 9 incident, DOTD camera footage appears to reveal the chase unfolding in St. Martin Parish and continuing on at length, as the person leads Louisiana State Police and other members of law enforcement on a pursuit into East Baton Rouge Parish.
Additional details related to the pursuit will be provided as they become available from authorities.
