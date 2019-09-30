Police: Prostitute calls cops after irate man demands refund

BATON ROUGE - An alleged prostitute called the police after the "John" who hired her became aggressive and demanded his money back.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called to the Shades Motel on Airline Highway Sunday morning. According to a police affidavit, 50-year-old Pamela Landry brought 61-year-old Michael Pratt to the motel to engage in prostitution and "get some crack."

Landry said she contacted law enforcement after Pratt became angry and demanded his money back because she did not provide "services."

Pratt admitted to police he had refused to let Landry leave the hotel room until he got his money back. Landry later confessed to spending the money on crack cocaine, according to police documents.

When he was taken into custody, Pratt allegedly told officers he "just wanted a good time."

Pratt was booked on one count of prostitution. Landry was booked with prostitution(second conviction) and possession of drug paraphernalia.