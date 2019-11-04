70°
Police presence on Nicholson Drive near Alvin Dark causes traffic congestion

35 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, November 04 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Heavy police presence on Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE – A police presence on Nicholson Drive, near the Tigerland area, led to the closure of at least one street (Alvin Dark Ave.) and severe traffic congestion in the area.

Early Monday afternoon, officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that a suspect was pursued on foot and apprehended near Nicholson Drive.  

Details on the incident are limited, but area drivers are urged to use caution. As police proceed with their investigation, more information will be provided.  

