77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police preparing for heavy traffic around LSU game

53 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, October 01 2021 Oct 1, 2021 October 01, 2021 5:23 PM October 01, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are anticipating heavy traffic around LSU's campus Saturday before, during, and after the Tiger's game against Auburn.

Expecting it to be the biggest tailgating event on campus since the start of the pandemic, LSUPD released a map detailing how traffic will be directed once the game lets out. Anyone not attending the game is urged to keep away from the area if possible.

Trending News

Fans are already setting up their tailgating spots for the big day.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days