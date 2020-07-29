Police: Possibly impaired driver killed in head-on crash in Ascension Wednesday morning

GEISMAR - Police suspect a man was impaired when he crashed head-on into another vehicle on LA 30 Wednesday morning, killing him.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 6 a.m. on LA 30 near Old Jefferson Highway.

Investigators believed 31-year-old Robby Watts of Livingston was driving eastbound on the highway in his pickup truck when he crossed the center line and hit another truck going westbound.

Watts was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was killed in the collision. The other driver sustained minor injuries.

State police suspect Watts was impaired at the time, and a toxicology sample was taken for analysis. The investigation is ongoing.