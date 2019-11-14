Police: Perverse conman made up handicapped sibling, tricked caregiver into changing his adult diaper

NEW ORLEANS - Police say a Louisiana man made up a story about his fictitious, handicapped brother to fool a medical care provider into helping him satisfy his bizarre sexual fetish.

According to state police, 29-year-old Rutledge "Rory" Deas was arrested in New Orleans and booked on charges of sexual battery and human trafficking.

Investigators said they were first tipped off after the victimized caregiver became suspicious of the "patient".

Police soon discovered that Deas had created social media advertisements asking for home health services for his 18-year-old brother, Cory, who has a mental and physical handicap. The catch: "Cory", the patient in question, doesn't actually exist.

The investigation revealed that Rutledge Deas had been posing as his nonexistent brother and had the caregiver change his adult diaper so that he could become sexually aroused. The victim became "increasingly suspicious" with each visit and contacted authorities after 10 different sessions with the impostor.

Deas was arrested at his New Orleans home and booked on 10 counts each of sexual battery and human trafficking (labor). He's also charged with one count of possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Anyone else who may have been victimized by Deas is asked to contact LSP at 504-310-7000.