Police: Person walked into Zachary hair salon, shot patron before driving off

ZACHARY - Police are investigating a shooting at a hair salon in Zachary.

Zachary Police said one person was shot at the business on West Central Avenue before 4 p.m.. Police said someone drove up to The Beauty Parlor, opened the door, shot one patron and drove off in their car.

Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

No other details related to the suspect or victim were immediately available. This is a developing story.