59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Person shot in foot during Thursday night incident

58 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 March 06, 2020 8:48 AM March 06, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A shooting occurred in Zion City, Thursday night around 8:45 p.m. 

The incident took place on Paige Street, near Plank Road and involved someone being shot in the foot. 

But Baton Rouge Police spokesman, Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the injured person may have been taken to Scenic Highway after they were shot, as this is the location where they were found. 

Details related to the circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently limited, and this article will be updated as authorities continue to investigate the incident. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days