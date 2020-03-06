59°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: Person shot in foot during Thursday night incident
BATON ROUGE - A shooting occurred in Zion City, Thursday night around 8:45 p.m.
The incident took place on Paige Street, near Plank Road and involved someone being shot in the foot.
But Baton Rouge Police spokesman, Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the injured person may have been taken to Scenic Highway after they were shot, as this is the location where they were found.
Details related to the circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently limited, and this article will be updated as authorities continue to investigate the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cynthia and Dennis Perkins return to court Friday, March 6
-
Jumbo Gumbo 2020 is a one-day event at St. James Episcopal Church
-
Filmed locally on the USS Kidd, see the trailer for Tom Hanks'...
-
Runnels basketball looking to make state finals run in last ever season
-
Catholic Church makes Mass changes in response to coronavirus