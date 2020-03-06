Police: Person shot in foot during Thursday night incident

BATON ROUGE - A shooting occurred in Zion City, Thursday night around 8:45 p.m.

The incident took place on Paige Street, near Plank Road and involved someone being shot in the foot.

But Baton Rouge Police spokesman, Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the injured person may have been taken to Scenic Highway after they were shot, as this is the location where they were found.

Details related to the circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently limited, and this article will be updated as authorities continue to investigate the incident.