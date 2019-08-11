93°
Police: Pennsylvania day care center fire kills 5 children

1 hour 53 minutes 55 seconds ago Sunday, August 11 2019 Aug 11, 2019 August 11, 2019 3:00 PM August 11, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ERIE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a morning fire in Pennsylvania claimed the lives of five children and sent another person to the hospital.
 
Lt. Szocki of the Erie Police Department said the victims died in a fire in Erie reported at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday.
 
Chief Guy Santone of the Erie Fire Department says the victims ranged in ages from 8 months to 7 years.
 
The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership lists a daycare at the fire address. Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny told the Erie Times-News that detectives are working to determine whether any of the victims were staying at the daycare.
 
Chief Fire Inspector John Widomski told The Erie Times-News that a woman who also lives at the residence was flown to UPMC Mercy for treatment. Fire Chief Guy Santone told the paper that a neighbor was also injured.

