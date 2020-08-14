Police: Overnight traffic stops lead to 2 drug busts in Richland, Ouachita

Louisiana State Police and troopers arrested several people for various drug charges Thursday night during traffic stops.

Troopers say the first stop was on I-20 in Richland Parish. Two people traveling in a 2020 Toyota Camry were hauling approximately 12 pounds of "high-grade marijuana," authorities say. State police, with the help of an LSP K-9, found the drugs in the vehicle.

The second stop was on I-20 in Ouachita Parish. Troopers say they could smell a strong odor of marijuana upon approaching the driver, who was operating a 2018 Nissan Altima. After searching the vehicle, authorities found two grams of methamphetamine, nine hydrocodone pills, three packs of "Stoner Edibles," and approximately 700 xanax pills.

Police report all subjects have been arrested and charged accordingly.