88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Overnight traffic stops lead to 2 drug busts in Richland, Ouachita

4 hours 23 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 August 14, 2020 3:19 PM August 14, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Louisiana State Police and troopers arrested several people for various drug charges Thursday night during traffic stops.

Troopers say the first stop was on I-20 in Richland Parish. Two people traveling in a 2020 Toyota Camry were hauling approximately 12 pounds of "high-grade marijuana," authorities say. State police, with the help of an LSP K-9, found the drugs in the vehicle.

The second stop was on I-20 in Ouachita Parish. Troopers say they could smell a strong odor of marijuana upon approaching the driver, who was operating a 2018 Nissan Altima. After searching the vehicle, authorities found two grams of methamphetamine, nine hydrocodone pills, three packs of "Stoner Edibles," and approximately 700 xanax pills.

Police report all subjects have been arrested and charged accordingly.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days