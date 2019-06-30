Police: One wounded in reported shooting on Plank Rd.

BATON ROUGE- Authorities say at least one person was wounded after a reported shooting Saturday on Plank Road.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to a shooting Saturday evening on Plank Rd. near Chippewa Street.

Officials say upon police arrival, no victim was found at the scene. Later in the evening, a male victim arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. Police believe the man was involved in the Plank Rd. shooting.

Authorities say the wounded ,man was the victim of a robbery.

The injuries were non-life-threatening.