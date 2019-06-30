85°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: One wounded in reported shooting on Plank Rd.
BATON ROUGE- Authorities say at least one person was wounded after a reported shooting Saturday on Plank Road.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to a shooting Saturday evening on Plank Rd. near Chippewa Street.
Officials say upon police arrival, no victim was found at the scene. Later in the evening, a male victim arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. Police believe the man was involved in the Plank Rd. shooting.
Authorities say the wounded ,man was the victim of a robbery.
The injuries were non-life-threatening.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Violent night in BR leaves many injured after shootings - two at...
-
State shuts down massage parlor after residents report suspicious activity
-
Social media user says she captured bar shooting in chaotic viral video...
-
Sports2-A-Days Preview: East Iberville Tigers
-
BREC increasing security after brawl sends refs to hospital