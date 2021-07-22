90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police: One person shot, wounded on East Brookstown Drive

3 hours 1 minute 15 seconds ago Thursday, July 22 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a reported shooting in north Baton Rouge that left one person injured Thursday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, it was around 9:13 a.m. when officers responded to the reported shooting incident in the 5300 block of East Brookstown Drive.

Police say a victim was shot in the leg and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Incident details are scarce at this time.

This article will be updated as officials provide additional information related to the shooting.

