Police: One person shot, wounded on East Brookstown Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a reported shooting in north Baton Rouge that left one person injured Thursday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, it was around 9:13 a.m. when officers responded to the reported shooting incident in the 5300 block of East Brookstown Drive.
Police say a victim was shot in the leg and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Incident details are scarce at this time.
This article will be updated as officials provide additional information related to the shooting.
