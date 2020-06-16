Police: One person shot at Dallas Galleria Mall, Shooter not captured

Image via ABC WFAA

DALLAS- One person was shot at the Dallas Galleria Mall Tuesday night, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Police have not arrested the suspect who remains on the run.

Dallas Fire-Rescue Department transported the victim to Parkland Hospital and that person's condition is not known at this time.

Officers are reviewing the video cameras and searching the mall for the suspect.

This is not an active shooter case, according to Dallas Police.

The mall is located at 13300 Dallas Pkwy near the intersection of I-635 and the Dallas North Tollway.

This is a developing story.

Watch live: Now it appears more people are leaving the Galleria mall.https://t.co/PD8U05LzCg pic.twitter.com/5UT94c2bZg — WFAA (@wfaa) June 17, 2020