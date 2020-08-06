78°
POLICE: One person killed in shooting on Sherwood St. Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE- One person was killed Wednesday night in a shooting, according to Baton Rouge Police.
The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on the 5100 block of Sherwood Street.
Authorities say at least one person was killed and was pronounced dead on the scene.
It is unclear if anyone else was injured in the incident.
This is a developing story.
