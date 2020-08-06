78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
POLICE: One person killed in shooting on Sherwood St. Wednesday night

2 hours 27 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, August 05 2020 Aug 5, 2020 August 05, 2020 9:57 PM August 05, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- One person was killed Wednesday night in a shooting, according to Baton Rouge Police.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on the 5100 block of Sherwood Street.

Authorities say at least one person was killed and was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is unclear if anyone else was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story.

