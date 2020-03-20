Police: One person killed in shooting near Perkins Rd. Friday evening

66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Friday, March 20 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- One person was killed in a shooting Friday evening near Perkins Rd. according to Baton Rouge Police. 

The shooting took place shortly after 7 p.m. in the 7900 block of Bles Avenue. The coroner was contacted shortly after, Sgt. Don Coppola said. 

Coppola identified the victim as a male but could not provide further information until the family was notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

