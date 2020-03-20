66°
Police: One person killed in shooting near Perkins Rd. Friday evening
BATON ROUGE- One person was killed in a shooting Friday evening near Perkins Rd. according to Baton Rouge Police.
The shooting took place shortly after 7 p.m. in the 7900 block of Bles Avenue. The coroner was contacted shortly after, Sgt. Don Coppola said.
Coppola identified the victim as a male but could not provide further information until the family was notified.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
