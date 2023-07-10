Police: one man shot in chest on Yaun Drive

BATON ROUGE – Police say one person was shot on Yaun Drive in Baton Rouge Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Yaun Drive and Charles Street. According to Baton Rouge Police Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, one male victim was shot in the upper torso. Police described the injuries as life threatening.

A spokesperon for EMS confirmed that one person is being transported to a local hospital.

Details are limited at this time.