88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: one man shot in chest on Yaun Drive

6 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, January 22 2017 Jan 22, 2017 January 22, 2017 4:46 PM January 22, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Police say one person was shot on Yaun Drive in Baton Rouge Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Yaun Drive and Charles Street. According to Baton Rouge Police Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, one male victim was shot in the upper torso. Police described the injuries as life threatening. 

A spokesperon for EMS confirmed that one person is being transported to a local hospital.

Trending News

Details are limited at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days