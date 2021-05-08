Police: One killed in fatal nightclub shooting, three suspects identified

Tangipahoa Parish - Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and injured several others.

The Saturday incident, which occurred at Club 81 just after 3 a.m., caused the death of 21-year-old Isaac Warren, a Mississippi resident. Two other victims were injured in the shooting, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office report.

Police are looking for Wayne Brown, 23, Quezmon Roberts, 23, and Malik Bailey, 23, in connection with the crime. All three suspects are Tangipahoa residents. Authorities say Roberts and Brown have multiple outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information should call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at (800) 554-5245.