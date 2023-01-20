Police: One killed in double shooting at Southern University off-campus apartments Friday evening

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed, and another victim was wounded in a shooting at a Southern University student housing complex Friday evening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting around 6:15 p.m. at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex, right across from campus, on Scenic Highway.

Officers said two people were struck by gunfire. One victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition. The second victim died at the scene.

No information about a suspect or a motive was released.

This is a developing story.