Police: One killed in double shooting at Southern University off-campus apartments Friday evening
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed, and another victim was wounded in a shooting at a Southern University student housing complex Friday evening.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting around 6:15 p.m. at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex, right across from campus, on Scenic Highway.
Officers said two people were struck by gunfire. One victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition. The second victim died at the scene.
No information about a suspect or a motive was released.
This is a developing story.
