Police: One injured in shooting on Clayton Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured Thursday evening after a reported shooting on Clayton Drive.
The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Clayton near North Foster Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department says one person sustained an apparent gunshot wound to the buttocks area.
No other details were given.
The investigation is ongoing.
