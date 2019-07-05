Latest Weather Blog
Police: One dead in three-vehicle crash on LA 70 in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities closed LA 70 in both directions Friday morning due to a deadly crash wreck.
The crash happened on LA 70 near LA 3125. State police say the collision happened after a car traveling eastbound crossed the center line and hit a westbound tractor trailer. A vehicle traveling behind the 18-wheeler swerved to avoid the wreck and struck a concrete culvert.
Police say the driver who initially crossed over was killed. That person has not been identified at this time. There's no word on other injuries at this time.
Congestion is minimal in the area at, but drivers are advised to use an alternate route.
LA 70 in both directions is closed at Brady Street due to an accident. Congestion is minimal in both directions. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 5, 2019
