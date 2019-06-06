85°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: One dead after double shooting in Baton Rouge Thursday
BATON ROUGE - A man is dead after he and one other person were found with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday morning.
According to BRPD, the shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in the 6000 block of Ford Street. Police said the two men were found sitting in a vehicle.
One of the victims, 30-year-old Jord Harrison, died at the scene. The second victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There is no known motive nor a suspect at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local D-Day Veteran honored at 75th celebration
-
Widespread street flooding, possible tornadoes reported throughout capital area
-
Over a dozen residents displaced after severe storms roll through Baton Rouge...
-
WBRZ speaks with firefighters who rescued trapped driver from Baton Rouge flood...
-
Police on scene of weather-related death in Baton Rouge