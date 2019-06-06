Police: One dead after double shooting in Baton Rouge Thursday

BATON ROUGE - A man is dead after he and one other person were found with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday morning.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in the 6000 block of Ford Street. Police said the two men were found sitting in a vehicle.

One of the victims, 30-year-old Jord Harrison, died at the scene. The second victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no known motive nor a suspect at this time.