76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Oklahoma double murder-suicide was domestic-related

1 hour 45 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, November 19 2019 Nov 19, 2019 November 19, 2019 11:51 AM November 19, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
DUNCAN, Oklahoma (AP) - Police say a man confronted his ex-wife and another man in an Oklahoma Walmart parking lot, shot and killed them both through the windshield of a car then turned the gun on himself as horrified onlookers ran for cover.
  
Duncan police identified the shooter in Monday's attack as 43-year-old Wbiliado Varela, Jr. Also killed were 31-year-old Rebecca Vescio Varela and 39-year-old Aubrey Perkins.
  
Detective John Byers described the double-murder suicide as the result of a domestic dispute. He says the two victims had exited the Walmart and got into a vehicle when Wbiliado Valera approached and fired multiple rounds from a 9 mm, semi-automatic pistol.
  
Byers says all three were dead when police arrived on the scene shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days