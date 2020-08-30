Latest Weather Blog
Police: Ohio State football player wounded in shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was wounded in a weekend shooting in Columbus, police said.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday found blood in the street and one shell casing near the blood, police said.
They said the officers followed a trail of blood to an apartment where the 22-year-old Garrett was found with a “through-and-through” gunshot wound to the cheeks. He was taken to Ohio State University Hospital in stable condition.
Police opened a felony assault investigation. No arrests were immediately announced.
The 6-foot-2, 299-pound senior played in 11 games last year for the Big Ten champions, totaling 10 tackles and 2 1/2 tackles for loss.
A message sent to a team representative seeking comment was not immediately returned.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hurricane Laura relief efforts continue; Online assistance options available amid COVID concerns
-
Healing Place Church steps in to help people affected by Hurricane Laura
-
President Trump surveys Hurricane Laura damage
-
Vigil calling for justice for fatal shooting of Danny Buckley
-
Trump arrives to Louisiana as Hurricane Laura cleanup starts
Sports Video
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen
-
LSU hits the practice field indoors for practice
-
Ed Orgeron happy with Myles Brennan maturation process
-
Ed Orgeron breaks down standouts so far during preseason practice; watch the...