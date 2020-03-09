67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police officers show they can 'wobble baby'

2 hours 46 seconds ago Monday, March 09 2020 Mar 9, 2020 March 09, 2020 9:28 AM March 09, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

SLIDELL - One city is getting ready for St. Patrick's Day and two police officers are joining in on the festivities.

Slidell Motorcycle Officer Jason “Leprechaun” Walden and Lt. Brett Curole showed off their dance moves at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Slidell on March 8th. 

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days