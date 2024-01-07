Latest Weather Blog
Police: Officers kill man who pulled weapon during arrest
DERIDDER, La. (AP) - Police in southwest Louisiana say officers fatally shot a man who pulled a weapon when they tried to arrest him.
Louisiana State Police identified the man as 21-year-old Gary Clark of DeRidder. The city's interim police chief, Christopher Rudy, tells KPLC-TV that Clark produced a weapon when two police officers and a sheriff's deputy came to arrest him, and all three fired.
He says all are on administrative leave while state police investigate.
State police say in a news release that the officers were assigned to the Beauregard Parish Narcotics Task Force, and the shooting happened in a bedroom about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.
DeRidder, just east of the Texas state line, is a city of about 10,800 and the seat of Beauregard Parish.
