Police officer showed up drunk for breathalyzer training, volunteered for demonstration

Photo: WXYZ

DETROIT - A Michigan police officer apparently took his hands-on training a bit too far when he showed up to work intoxicated.

According to WXYZ, the unidentified officer was participating in breathalyzer training by Michigan State Police when he volunteered for a demonstration. Reports say the officer had a .08 BAC, just over the legal driving limit.

“The bottom line is he showed up to work under the influence of alcohol,” Detroit Police Chief James Craig told WXYZ. “Blew a .08. Certainly, that’s a problem. It’s a problem for me, and it may be a problem on how it was handled after that.”

Because the officer was not carrying his weapon at the time, nor did he drive himself to the training, he was not charged with a crime. It's not clear what other discipline the officer may face, but the incident is under investigation.

“I want to know what the failures are at and if the failures are at supervision,” Craig said. “If the failures are at the command level, I’m going to take action. I’m consistent with that.”

The station says another officer was arrested last week for allegedly selling drugs.