Police: Officer exchanged gunfire with suspect after finding overturned car in Gonzales

Thursday, December 15 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - A police officer traded gunfire with a suspect just moments after that person reportedly climbed out of a car that had flipped over on an Ascension Parish highway.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday near LA 30 and I-10 after the Gonzales Police Department says it received multiple 911 calls about a reckless driver in a Corvette.

An officer eventually found what appeared to be the same vehicle flipped over on Ashland Road, just off LA 30. A person believed to be the driver got out of the vehicle as the officer approached the crash.

At some point in the encounter, both the officer and the suspect fired shots. As of Thursday afternoon, law enforcement officials have refused to say whether anyone was shot. 

The officer involved was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. Officials would not share any details on the suspect's condition. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was called in to investigate the situation. WBRZ has reached out to the sheriff's office for more information.

