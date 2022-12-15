61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police: Officer exchanged gunfire with suspect after finding overturned car in Gonzales

1 hour 14 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, December 15 2022 Dec 15, 2022 December 15, 2022 1:40 PM December 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - A police officer traded gunfire with a suspect just moments after that person reportedly climbed out of a car that flipped over on an Ascension highway.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. near LA 30 and I-10 after he Gonzales Police Department received multiple 911 calls about a reckless driver in a Corvette.

An officer eventually found what appeared to be the same vehicle flipped over on Ashland Road, just off LA 30. A person believed to be the driver got out of the vehicle as the officer approached the crash.

At some point in the encounter, both the officer and the suspect fired shots. It wasn't clear whether anyone was hit. 

The officer involved was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. Police did not immediately share any details on the suspect's condition. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was called in to investigate the situation. WBRZ has reached out to the sheriff's office for more information.

This is a developing story. 

