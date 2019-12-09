80°
Police officer booked for payroll fraud in East Feliciana Parish

Monday, December 09 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

WILSON - A police officer in a small town in East Feliciana Parish was booked for allegedly lying about her work hours.

Tammy Garig, a Wilson police officer, was arrested Friday on charges of payroll fraud. State police arrested Garig after she allegedly claimed to work hours in Clinton while working a security detail for a movie production in Clinton.

Garig's employment status with the Wilson Police Department is unknown at this time. 

