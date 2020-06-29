85°
Police officer arrested in St. Helena Parish for alleged sexual battery of a child

Monday, June 29 2020
GREENSBURG - A police officer working in small town in St. Helena Parish was arrested Monday over allegations of sexual abuse involving a juvenile.

According to Louisiana State Police, 20-year-old Cauy Christopher Phillips of Amite was arrested for allegedly having inappropriate contact with the juvenile victim. Phillips is an officer with the Greensburg Police Department, according to LSP.

Police said an investigation into the allegations started back in May 2020. 

Phillips was booked into the St. Helena Parish Jail on three counts of sexual battery and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. 

State police have not released further details about the investigation.

