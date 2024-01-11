Police officer arrested, accused of trying to set wife afire

66°
CHURCH POINT - A Church Point police officer is in custody after allegedly trying to set his wife on fire.

The Church Point Police Department says 28-year-old Terrance Garrick Jr. was arrested Saturday on charges of aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse battery and attempted second-degree murder.

KATC-TV reports Garrick is being held at the Acadia Parish Jail on a $120,000 bond and is on leave without pay. Officials say Garrick's job future will be discussed at the city's next council meeting on Sept. 11.

Garrick previously has been accused of domestic abuse. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Garrick for simple battery in January. Garrick, who joined the police force in November, quit after the arrest. The charges were later dropped and Garrick was reinstated in May.

