Police officer allegedly shoots, kills man at Lafayette club; state police investigating

By: WBRZ Staff

LAFAYETTE - State police are investigating a shooting in which a Lafayette police officer allegedly shot and killed someone at a night club.

According to Louisiana State Police, the Lafayette Police Department responded to a night club on Johnston Street later Sunday night, shortly before 11 p.m.. An officer working security detail at the club reportedly shot a man, who was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

LSP did not say why the officer shot the man.

This is a developing story. 

