Police nab man accused of sexually abusing two children
BATON ROUGE - Police say a 21-year-old man is behind bars for molesting two underage girls.
According to arrest documents, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were dispatched to Carlos Sanchez-Martin's mobile home, which is within the 9900 block of Florida Boulevard, on Monday, July 27 in regards to their search for a missing 12-year-old girl.
After denying that he'd seen the missing child, police say they caught sight of her in Sanchez-Martin's home.
The arrest report goes on to say, police questioned Sanchez-Martin and he eventually admitted to picking the girl up from her home and having sex with her.
A separate arrest document says that in March of this year, Sanchez-Martinez was also accused of sexually abusing a five-year-old girl.
He is currently behind bars on charges of first-degree rape and child molestation with a bond set at $165,000.
