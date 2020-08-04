82°
Police nab man accused of sexually abusing two children

1 hour 22 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 August 04, 2020 7:47 AM August 04, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Carlos Sanchez-Martin

BATON ROUGE - Police say a 21-year-old man is behind bars for molesting two underage girls.

According to arrest documents, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were dispatched to Carlos Sanchez-Martin's mobile home, which is within the 9900 block of Florida Boulevard, on Monday, July 27 in regards to their search for a missing 12-year-old girl.

After denying that he'd seen the missing child, police say they caught sight of her in Sanchez-Martin's home.

The arrest report goes on to say, police questioned Sanchez-Martin and he eventually admitted to picking the girl up from her home and having sex with her.

A separate arrest document says that in March of this year, Sanchez-Martinez was also accused of sexually abusing a five-year-old girl.

He is currently behind bars on charges of first-degree rape and child molestation with a bond set at $165,000.

