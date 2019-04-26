77°
Police: Motorist who drove through sidewalk thought victims were Muslim
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - California authorities say an Iraq War veteran who plowed into a crosswalk intentionally targeted the victims based on their race and his belief they might be Muslim.
Sunnyvale police chief Phan Ngo said Friday that the investigation into Isaiah Joel Peoples is ongoing.
The most seriously injured of the eight is a 13-year-old Sunnyvale girl who is of South Asian descent. She remains in critical condition and is in a coma, with part of her skull removed to relieve pressure.
Her father and brother were also hit Tuesday when police say he drove intentionally into a crosswalk while on his way to Bible study.
