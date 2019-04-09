75°
Police: Motorcyclist dies after hitting piece of lumber along I-12
BATON ROUGE- One person is dead after a morning crash involving a motorcycle on I-12 west Tuesday.
The incident was reported before 9 a.m. near Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Authorities said Ronnie Trahan, 51, was rushed to the hospital but died that afternoon.
Police said Trahan lost control of his motorcycle after hitting a piece of lumber on the shoulder of the roadway and crashed.
Crews closed part of the roadway in clear the scene, but it was reopened around 10 a.m.
All lanes open on I-12 W after bad motorcycle crash, all activity on the left shoulder at Sherwood. pic.twitter.com/lX2rbQGbsm— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) April 9, 2019
