Police: Mom's iPhone app helped cops find kidnapped daughter

3 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, February 18 2016 Feb 18, 2016 February 18, 2016 10:58 AM February 18, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow

MILESBURG - Police say they were able to rescue a Pennsylvania woman kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend thanks to her mother's iPhone tracking app.

Police say the 18-year-old man met the woman Tuesday in East Stroudsburg to discuss custody of a young child. They say he bound her hands, feet and mouth with duct tape and forced her into the trunk of a vehicle.

The woman's mother notified state police after getting a text for help from her daughter.

State police say they used the mother's Find My iPhone app to track the victim's cellphone to a McDonald's in Milesburg, about 150 miles west of her home.

Online court documents show Joseph Boller faces kidnapping and other charges. He's in custody and has a preliminary hearing on Feb. 24. No lawyer is listed.

