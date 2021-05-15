Police: Mom detained after 2 kids found dead in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Two children were found dead Saturday morning in a suburban Phoenix apartment after a woman flagged down a police officer and said she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children, police said.

Officers went to her apartment and found a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy dead with “obvious signs of physical trauma,” Tempe Police spokesman Sgt. Steven Carbajal said.

The mother who flagged down a Tempe officer about 7 a.m. near a police station has been detained, and detectives are interviewing her, Carbajal said in a statement. No identities have been released.

Police said they had been called to the same apartment earlier Saturday morning because of a domestic dispute involving a husband and wife. Carbajal said the couple was separated and no one was arrested. The children were safe in bed at the time.

Carbajal called it a “tragic incident” and said the officers who responded to the call are receiving counseling.