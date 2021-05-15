Latest Weather Blog
Police: Mom detained after 2 kids found dead in Arizona
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Two children were found dead Saturday morning in a suburban Phoenix apartment after a woman flagged down a police officer and said she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children, police said.
Officers went to her apartment and found a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy dead with “obvious signs of physical trauma,” Tempe Police spokesman Sgt. Steven Carbajal said.
The mother who flagged down a Tempe officer about 7 a.m. near a police station has been detained, and detectives are interviewing her, Carbajal said in a statement. No identities have been released.
Police said they had been called to the same apartment earlier Saturday morning because of a domestic dispute involving a husband and wife. Carbajal said the couple was separated and no one was arrested. The children were safe in bed at the time.
Trending News
Carbajal called it a “tragic incident” and said the officers who responded to the call are receiving counseling.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FranU graduates are ready to start their nursing careers
-
Restaurants facing broken food supply chains due pandemic
-
Driver shot during Iberville police chase was fleeing law enforcement with his...
-
Turnout remains low at federally-backed mass vaccination sites
-
Cryptocurrency making a wave in Baton Rouge, lawmakers hope to create rules...
Sports Video
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76